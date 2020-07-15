1/1
Noemi Huerta
1944 - 2020
San Benito, TX - Noemi M. Huerta, 75, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020, in Harlingen, TX.

She was born, raised, and lived all of her life in San Benito, Texas. Noemi was a great wife, mother, mother- in- law, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. Noemi and Ruben were godparents to many children and both loved them as their own. Noemi was a very caring person and loved to be of service to anyone in need and was very giving. She will be greatly missed.

Noemi is preceded in death by her parents, Guadalupe and Celedonia Montez; and two of her brothers, Guadalupe Jr. and Gregorio Montez.

She is survived by her husband, Ruben Huerta; her sons, Ruben Jr., Rolando (Sadie), Felipe (Ana), Ronnie, and Reynaldo (Lisa); 14 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers, Jose (Rosie) and Omar (Emma); and sisters, Celedonia "Chedi" Hernandez (Gregorio) and Adriana Garcia (Jesus).

Funeral Services will take place at Thomae-Garza Funeral Home in San Benito on Thursday, July, 16, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a special music hour from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. followed by a rosary at 7:00 p.m.

On Friday, July 17, 2020, there will be a religious service at Thomae-Garza Funeral Home at 10:00 a.m. followed by interment service at Mont Meta Memorial Park.

You may sign the online guestbook, light a remembrance candle, or send words of comfort to the family of Noemi M. Huerta at www.thomaegarza.com.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Thomae-Garza Funeral Directors and Crematorium, 395 S. Sam Houston, San Benito, Texas, (956) 399-1331.

Published in Valley Morning Star on Jul. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
The Original Downtown Thomae-Garza Funeral Directors, Inc. - San Benito
395 South Sam Houston
San Benito, TX 78586
956-399-1331
