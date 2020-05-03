Austin - Nora B. De La Cruz 90 of Austin, Texas passed away on April 19, 2020. Private Services will be held at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, Killeen, Texas where she will be laid to rest with her husband, Roberto. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 2620 S. Congress, Austin, TX 512/442-1446. You may view memorials at www.wcfish.com.
Arrangements by Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 2620 S. Congress, Austin, TX 512/442-1446. You may view memorials at www.wcfish.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley Morning Star on May 3, 2020.