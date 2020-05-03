Nora A. (Benavides) De La Cruz
1930 - 2020
Austin - Nora B. De La Cruz 90 of Austin, Texas passed away on April 19, 2020. Private Services will be held at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, Killeen, Texas where she will be laid to rest with her husband, Roberto. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 2620 S. Congress, Austin, TX 512/442-1446. You may view memorials at www.wcfish.com.

Published in Valley Morning Star on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home South
2620 S. Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78704
5124421446
