Harlinen - Nora K. Acosta, 94 years old, passed away peacefully at her home in Harlingen on Friday, November 20, 2020. She was born Nora Kidder on July 24, 1926 in Bay City, Texas. She was one of five children born to Benjamin C. and Refugia G. Kidder. She graduated from Bay City High School.
She and Ramon moved to Harlingen in the fifties and she was employed with the Texas Employment Commission and retired after 30 years. She sold World Book Encyclopedias, Stanley products, Fuller Brush products and was known as her friends and family's Avon lady.
She was an active member of First Presbyterian Church in Harlingen, taught Sunday school and served as an elder. She served as a member of various community organizations including the Texas Federation of Business and Professional Women's Clubs and the Harlingen Lioness Club.
She loved traveling, sewing, gardening and spending time with her family, grandkids and great grandkids. There was a lot of fellowship and many stories told, around her kitchen table. She never missed an opportunity to correct your grammar when you said something incorrectly. She will be remembered for her frugality, generosity and that she always said God bless you when you left her home.
She is survived by her sister, Irene Rodriguez; sister-in-law Ernestine Kidder; children: Ramon K. Acosta (Suzanne), Rudy K. Acosta (Julie), Lisa de la Garza, Rudy K. Acosta II (Myhanh); grandchildren: Rachel Lisa Acosta-Dauphine (Shawn), Rochelle Acosta, Robby Acosta (Clara), Lina Reichenberger (Marc), Christopher Acosta (Natalie), Brian Acosta, Alex Acosta, Christy Acosta, Mia de la Garza-Fields (Josh), Juan de la Garza, Christine de la Garza, Roddy de la Garza (Randy); and great grandchildren: Gabriella, Sophia, Nora Lisa, Blayden, Giovanna, Ella, Kailani, Hunter, Enoch, Brody, Maximiliano, Noah, Kaleah, Francesca and Charli.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, of sixty three years, Ramon S. Acosta and brothers, Benjamin Kidder, Charley G. Kidder and Rudy G. Kidder.
There will be a viewing at Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home today from 12:00-2:00pm.
Private burial services will be held.
Serving as pallbearers will be Alex Acosta, Juan de la Garza, Josh Fields and Ben C. Kidder, IV.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to your favorite charity
.
The family wishes to thank Beva Diaz, Dr. Jason Peters, Bryan Smith and Kindred Hospice for their care and support.
