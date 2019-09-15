Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home
710 Ed Carey Drive
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 423-3636
Resources
More Obituaries for Nora McKaughan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nora Lee McKaughan


2019 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nora Lee McKaughan Obituary
Harlingen - Nora Lee McKaughan, 95, loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, went to meet her Lord on Thursday, September 12, 2019, in Harlingen. She passed away peacefully, surrounded by family.

Nora was born on June 18, 1924 to Robert Lee and Lena Price in San Perlita, Texas.

Nora was preceded in death by the love of her life, Mickey McKaughan in 2006. She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Robert, Leon, and Frankie Dee Price and sister, Gussie Henricksen.

Nora and Mickey were married on August 30, 1947. They raised 3 children living in San Benito until they moved to Harlingen in 1966.

Nora was a devout Christian and worshipped with the Christians at the 8th and Harrison Church of Christ in Harlingen. She was loved and revered by all. She has inspired many young women with her stories of her life and her love of the Lord.

Nora resided at Golden Palms in Harlingen, and was truly enjoying her life with her friends.

Nora is survived by her three children, Eddie (Mary) of Montgomery, TX, Donna (Tommy) Bullard of Alvin, TX, and Debbie Landes of Houston, TX. She is also survived by her sister, Mae Evins, of Corpus Christi, TX, six grandchildren, Zac (Stephanie) McKaughan, Rick (Wendy) Howell of La Feria, TX, Terri (Mike) McClanahan of Manvel, TX, Dan (Stacie) McKaughan of Montgomery, TX, Sarah Green of Hutto, TX, Lilly (Eugene) Sembera of College Station, TX, and 18 great grandchildren.

She will be missed by all that knew and loved her. Her constant gracious smile, the embracing hugs, and true love for all was unlimited, and unconditional. No one remained a stranger after Nora met them.

The memorial service to celebrate Nora's life will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 1:00 PM at the 8th & Harrison Church of Christ in Harlingen, TX. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the .

You are invited to sign the guestbook or leave a memory at www.buckashcraft.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home in Harlingen.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nora's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now