Harlingen - Nora Lee McKaughan, 95, loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, went to meet her Lord on Thursday, September 12, 2019, in Harlingen. She passed away peacefully, surrounded by family.
Nora was born on June 18, 1924 to Robert Lee and Lena Price in San Perlita, Texas.
Nora was preceded in death by the love of her life, Mickey McKaughan in 2006. She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Robert, Leon, and Frankie Dee Price and sister, Gussie Henricksen.
Nora and Mickey were married on August 30, 1947. They raised 3 children living in San Benito until they moved to Harlingen in 1966.
Nora was a devout Christian and worshipped with the Christians at the 8th and Harrison Church of Christ in Harlingen. She was loved and revered by all. She has inspired many young women with her stories of her life and her love of the Lord.
Nora resided at Golden Palms in Harlingen, and was truly enjoying her life with her friends.
Nora is survived by her three children, Eddie (Mary) of Montgomery, TX, Donna (Tommy) Bullard of Alvin, TX, and Debbie Landes of Houston, TX. She is also survived by her sister, Mae Evins, of Corpus Christi, TX, six grandchildren, Zac (Stephanie) McKaughan, Rick (Wendy) Howell of La Feria, TX, Terri (Mike) McClanahan of Manvel, TX, Dan (Stacie) McKaughan of Montgomery, TX, Sarah Green of Hutto, TX, Lilly (Eugene) Sembera of College Station, TX, and 18 great grandchildren.
She will be missed by all that knew and loved her. Her constant gracious smile, the embracing hugs, and true love for all was unlimited, and unconditional. No one remained a stranger after Nora met them.
The memorial service to celebrate Nora's life will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 1:00 PM at the 8th & Harrison Church of Christ in Harlingen, TX. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the .
Published in Valley Morning Star on Sept. 15, 2019