Harlingen - Norma B. Ovalle, 61, entered the Lord's heavenly kingdom on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Valley Baptist Medical Center surrounded by her loving family & friends.
Norma was born on August 17, 1958 in Mercedes, Texas to Lorenzo Ovalle, Sr. & Maria Ignacia Briones Ovalle. She was employed by Santa Rosa I.S.D. for over 20 years and worked in the administration building, and also worked for the Santa Rosa City for 20 years. Norma was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church where she volunteered and was a catechism teacher for over 30 years.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Lorenzo, Sr. & Maria Ignacia Ovalle; infant sister, Virginia Sandra Ovalle; and sister, Dr. Maria Alicia Ovalle.
Norma leaves behind her loving family to cherish her wonderful memory, son, Miles Justin Euzebio; daughter, Skyler Julianne Ruiz; partner, Martin Ruiz; grandchildren, Caleb, Emily Rose, Noah, Ruby, Gabriella "Gabby", & Mya; siblings, Roberto Ovalle (Yolanda), Julian Ovalle, Lorenzo Ovalle Jr., Oscar Ovalle, Daniel "Danny" Ovalle (Sue), & Juanita Ovalle; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, & friends.
Visitation will be held Saturday & Sunday, January 18 & 19, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with the prayer of the holy rosary at 7:00 p.m. both evenings at Trinity Funeral Chapel of the Holy Spirit.
A funeral mass of Christian burial will be held Monday, January 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, and interment to follow to Santo Nombre Cemetery in Santa Rosa.
Honored to serve as her pallbearers are Oscar Ovalle Sr., Robert Ovalle Jr., Julian Ovalle, Roberto Ovalle, Rudy Agado, & Hector Briones. Honorary pallbearers will be Isaac Ethan Ovalle & Oscar Ovalle Jr.
In lieu of flowers make donations to Dr. Maria Alicia Scholarship Fund at Santa Rosa I.S.D. or contact Lorenzo Ovalle Jr.
Thank you to VBMC nursing staff for comfort of patient, a special thanks to Elia Garza Alaniz RN and Gloria Cano for all their contributions, and goddaughter, Sandra Elizondo for everything that she does for our family.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home 1002 East Harrison Avenue Harlingen, Texas 78550 (956)364-2444.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jan. 19, 2020