Harlingen - Norma Kilbourn Ries of Harlingen, Texas went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 13, 2020 at the age of 88 after a long battle with Dementia/Alzheimer's disease.
Norma was born October 23, 1932 to Frank and Ruby Kilbourn and was a lifelong resident of Harlingen. She attended Harlingen High School and in 1953, she married Thomas Sacks Ries. They were married for almost 30 years. Norma worked for Zales and Luby's then she became a homemaker for about 20 years dedicating herself to her three children. Once her children were pretty much grown and raised, she went back to work. She worked at Health Focus, Health Success and 77 Sunshine Strip Harlingen Truck Stop until she retired. Norma loved to dance, listen to music, fish and most of all spending time with her family and friends.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Ruby Kilbourn and her brother Charles Kilbourn.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her three children - son Ron Ries of Harlingen, daughter Karen Flores and husband Troy of Harlingen, son Jon (J.T.) Ries and wife Gerri of Pflugerville, TX; three grandchildren Travis Ries, Boedy and Frankie Flores; and sister Elaine Grayson of Port Isabel.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Harlingen with Pastor Chad Bresson officiating. As per her wishes, there will be a private gathering of scattering her ashes across the Laguna Madre.
Arrangements are with Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home.