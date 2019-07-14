San Benito/Bastrop, TX - Norma Lee (Bode) Madden, 79, of San Benito, TX, peacefully passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019 in Bastrop, TX. Norma was born on May 23, 1940 to Truett and Elerene Roberts.



After graduating from San Benito High School, she married Herbert Bode and resided in Los Fresnos, TX. They had two children, Debbie and Walter. She was always there for her children, whether it was helping them walk their steers for the livestock show or sitting in the bleachers cheering them on at a sporting event. After parting ways with Herbert, she married George "Bubba" Madden of Weslaco, TX. They moved to Bastrop where their company, Madden Pecan and Peach Farms, flourished for nearly 15 years, until they were ready to move back to the valley and enjoy retirement.



Norma was a true classy lady, a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother, as well as a friend to all. She loved playing bridge with the girls, Skipbo with her husband and grandchildren, and watching Major League Baseball, even if the game went on to the wee hours of the night. Norma had a passion for the outdoors; whether it be gardening, riding around the orchard on her 4-wheeler, or fishing with Bubba. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in San Benito and a member of the San Benito Historical Society.



Norma is preceded in death by her parents Truett and Elerene Roberts, husband George "Bubba" Madden, brother Tommy Roberts, and stepsons Mark Madden and Mike Madden.



Norma is survived by her daughter Debbie Bode Wehr (Gary) of Bastrop, TX; son Walter Bode (Norma) of Laguna Vista, TX; sister Truella Haynes of San Benito, TX; stepdaughter Jana Madden ; her grandchildren Natasha Garza, Lauren Fleming, Dillon Bode, Wyatt Bode, Jason Madden, Holly Hall, and Hannah Madden; as well as nine great grandchildren.



Special thanks goes out to the staff of AseraCare Hospice in Bastrop, TX for their compassion and care this past year.



Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019 at the funeral home.



Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park.



For those desiring to do so, memorial donation may be in Norma's name to the , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.



