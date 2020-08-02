Norma Pena passed away on Monday July 27, 2020. Norma was Born on August 15, 1970 in Harlingen,Texas . Preceded in death by her father Porfirio Benavides, her paternal grandparents Encarnacion and Angelita Benavides, her maternal grandparents Melchior and San Juana Varela.



Norma is survived by her husband Jose Pena, her daughter Nayeli Anahi Pena, mother Elfida Benavides, and sister Nora Benavides. Numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.



Norma graduated from Harlingen High School in 1989 and was an active Jehovah's Witness, baptized on July 16, 1988.



All who knew Norma will remember her happy attitude and her jokes. She loved music and to dance even when she wasn't feeling well. She had the kindest heart and always willing to help her fellow brother.



