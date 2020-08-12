Our Heavenly Father has called His beloved daughter, Octaviana Cuellar Rodriguez, surrounded by her loving family, to His kingdom on Thursday, August 6, 2020. She was 94 years old.
She was a devoted Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, and Friend. She was born in Miquihuana, Tamaulipas, Mexico, in 1926 to Agapito Cuellar and Constancia Peres Cuellar. She married Modesto Rodriguez, Sr. and raised four sons and six daughters.
Octaviana came to the United States in 1946 at the age of twenty, which took great courage, and quickly started working at Sunny Glenn Children's Home helping many families. Octaviana's objective in life was to provide a better life for her children by teaching the core values in which she so greatly believed. She made sure that her children valued education, valued love for family, and valued a strong work ethic of discipline and hard work. She was the pillar and cornerstone of the family.
She was a devout Catholic and made trips to the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan as often as possible. She would always find time to pray the Rosary each evening because she was a true believer in her faith.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Modesto Rodriguez, Sr.; her son, Arnulfo Rodriguez; her daughters, Maria Paula Gonzalez and Maria Del Carmen Garcia; her parents, Agapito Cuellar and Constancia Peres Cuellar; and her brothers, Agapito Cuellar and Efrain Cuellar.
Octaviana is survived by her loving family, daughters, Jovita Ajello (Michael), Yolanda Rodriguez, Olivia Rodriguez, and Corina Rodriguez; sons, Fermin Rodriguez, Modesto Rodriguez, Jr. (Gracie), and Arnoldo Rodriguez (Renae). Her beautiful life will be forever cherished in the lives of her 13 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
The Rodriguez family would like to thank La Hacienda/Treasure Hills Healthcare staff for their services provided to our mother, Octaviana C. Rodriguez.
Octaviana's family will receive friends and relatives on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at San Benito Funeral Home. A recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 7 o'clock Wednesday evening. A graveside committal service will take place on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Mont Meta Memorial Park.
Visit Octaviana's tribute page at www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com
to share condolences and memories and/or to view a video livestream of the recitation of the Holy Rosary on Wednesday evening.
In lieu of floral tributes, the family requests monetary donations be made to St. Theresa Catholic Church, 1300 Combes St., San Benito, TX 78586.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to San Benito Funeral Home, 1400 W. Business 77, San Benito, TX 78586. 956.361.9192 www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com
.
All guests must wear a facial covering and maintain social distancing while visiting the funeral home.