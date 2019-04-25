Home

Rudy Garza Funeral Home
Ofelia G. Morales


Ofelia G. Morales

1935 - 2019
Ofelia G. Morales Obituary
Harlingen - Harlingen - Ofelia G. Morales, 84 of Harlingen, TX entered into eternal rest on Friday, April 19, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents Gabriel Rodriguez de Anda and Maria Garcia; her husband, Pastor Eugenio Morales; and 2 siblings, Gabriel Rodriguez and Raquel Silveyra.

Ofelia is survived by her daughters, Miriam Torres and Raquel Morales-Curry; grandchildren, Jordan M. Curry, Josue E. Curry, Jeremiah M. Curry, and Jesus J. Torres; great grandchild, Alyssa B. Curry; nieces and nephews, Mireya Rodriguez, Doris Palomino, Francisco Silveyra; several grand niceces and nephews; numerous other relatives and a host of friends.

Visitation will be held in the Rudy Garza Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 12:00 pm-9:00 pm. Chapel services will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, April 27, 2019 in the Rudy Garza Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Ashland Memorial Park.

She was a great woman of faith that left her Christian legacy to her daughters, grandsons, and great grandchildren. She loved Jesus Christ until her last breath. 2 Timonthy 4: 7: I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 25, 2019
