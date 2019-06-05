Home

Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home
710 Ed Carey Drive
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 423-3636
Oleta H. Tewell


Oleta H. Tewell Obituary
Harlingen, TX - Oleta H. Tewell, 93, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019.

Visitation hours will be held at Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Thursday, June 6, 2019.

Burial services will be private as per her wishes.

Oleta is survived by her daughter, Kelley Wilson; granddaughter, Kristie Wilson; great grandson, Colten Trejo; sisters, Ruth Samson and Joyce Hunter; brother, Cecil Hamilton; grandson, Jerry Wilson; and niece, Brenda Samson.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Howard Tewell and sons, Kevin Wilson and Jerry Wilson.

You are invited to sign the guestbook or leave a memory at www.buckashcraft.com.

Arrangements are with Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home.
Published in Valley Morning Star on June 5, 2019
