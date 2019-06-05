|
Harlingen, TX - Oleta H. Tewell, 93, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019.
Visitation hours will be held at Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Thursday, June 6, 2019.
Burial services will be private as per her wishes.
Oleta is survived by her daughter, Kelley Wilson; granddaughter, Kristie Wilson; great grandson, Colten Trejo; sisters, Ruth Samson and Joyce Hunter; brother, Cecil Hamilton; grandson, Jerry Wilson; and niece, Brenda Samson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Howard Tewell and sons, Kevin Wilson and Jerry Wilson.
Arrangements are with Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home.
Published in Valley Morning Star on June 5, 2019