Lasara - Olga "Olgie" Chavez, 71, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at her residence in Lasara, TX. She was born on December 4, 1947 in Hargill, TX to Joe E. and Isabel (Vela) Chapa.
She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Jose M. Chavez, her son, Abel Chavez, and brothers, Erasmo R. "Eddie" Chapa, Sr., Gregorio Chapa and "Little" Joe E. Chapa, Jr. She is survived by her stepmother: Adelaida Chapa, sons: Noe (Terry) Chavez and Luis (Debbie) Chavez; and grandchildren: Jackie Chavez and Joseph R. Chavez.
Olgie was raised in Lasara, TX where she attended elementary and junior high. She graduated from Edcouch Elsa High School. She resided in Lasara, TX where she and her husband built their lives together. Olgie will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was a kind-hearted person who loved spending time with her family. She had a good sense of humor and always wore a smile on her face. She was a person of faith who saw the good in all things. She was a proud wife of a Vietnam Veteran who continuously advocated for Veteran's rights. She also took great pride as a mother in raising her two sons and caring for neighborhood sons and daughters. Olgie was a remarkable grandmother "gram," always showering her grandchildren with love. She touched many lives throughout her life with her sincere generosity and her willingness to serve others. Olgie had a passion for cooking delicious homemade meals and baking savory desserts. She especially enjoyed sharing her homemade dishes with others. She enjoyed running her own snow-cone stand for 15 years and cooking for the Lion's Club. Olgie was an exceptional reader and writer. As a cancer survivor, Olgie remained strong in her faith, believing all things happen for a reason. She trusted and loved The Lord waking up every morning saying, "It is a beautiful day that the The Lord has made, we will rejoice and be glad in it." She will be greatly missed and will remain in our hearts forever. "Surely your goodness and unfailing love will pursue me all the days of my life, and I will live in the house of the Lord forever." Psalm 24:6.
Visitation will be held today, Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 9:00AM till 9:00PM with a rosary recited at 7:00PM at Good Shepherd Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 10:00AM at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. A funeral procession will follow to her final place of rest next to her husband in the Lasara Cemetery.
Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Joseph R. Chavez, Avan Guerra, Mack Longoria, Hector Rodriguez, George Cervantes, and Joey Loza. Honorary pallbearers will be her sons, Noe and Luis Chavez and Daniel Morin.
The family of Olgie would like to give special thanks to Greater Valley Hospice and to her caretakers for all that they did for her, Amada, Tomasita, Rosie, Josephina, and Marissa.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the caring hands of Good Shepherd Funeral Home. 1157 W. Hidalgo Ave., Raymondville, TX 78580.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Oct. 3, 2019