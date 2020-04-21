|
|
Harlingen, TX - Olga L. Merla 78 years old, passed away April 19, 2020 following a lengthy battle with Parkinson's disease at her home in Harlingen, TX. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas & Ramona Longoria, a brother, Balto Longoria, and Sisters, Delia L. Ramos and Raquel L. Callejas.
Olga is survived by the love of her life Jose Merla, whom she was married 58 years. They were accompanied by their beautiful children Jose Merla Jr. (Melanie), Annette Garza (Ruben), Tracy (Shon) Shaefer, Belinda (Carlos) Baca, Maryann Garza, Pamela Merla, David Merla, and Jeanette (Donny) Mazuera and their 15 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren, Brothers, Aroldo, Jose, Adan and Isaias Longoria along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Olga served as a board member for Su Clinica Familiar, lifelong volunteer of the migrant council, member of Dishman School PTA/volunteer. Her devotion to family and life is a great example for everyone she met. She had many interests; baking, cooking, flora arranging, gardening and loteria.
Despite her struggle with Parkinson's, Olga never complained. She always had a great outlook on life and maintained a strong relationship with her family. She touched many lives and helped make this world a better place for all she knew. Even though she has left this world, her spirit will continue to live in our hearts and minds, she will be missed immensely.
Visitation will be held at Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home on Tuesday April 21, 2020 from 12 noon to 1:30 pm. Graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm at Restlawn Memorial Park, La Feria.
Arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home, 1002 E. Harrison Ave. Harlingen, TX 78550
Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 21, 2020