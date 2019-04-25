|
La Feria - Olga Lydia Torres, age 50, of La Feria, Texas passed away on Sunday April 21, 2019. Olga was born July 23, 1968 to Angelica Andaverde and +Jose Luis De Leon.
Olga loved cooking and baking goodies for her family. She loved listening to music. She will forever be missed. She leaves a void in all of our hearts.
Olga is survived by; mother Angelica Andaverde; son Jose Torres Jr. (Mayra); and son Felix Joseph Torres (Crystal Cardenas); brother Rogelio De Leon, sister Gloria Johnson, sister Alma Rodriguez, sister Rosalinda De Leon, brother Jose Luis De Leon, brother David De Leon, brother Alfredo De Leon, sister Dalia De Leon and sister Julie De Leon; grandchild Azaria Torres, grandchild Ava Torres and grandchild Aryon Torres.
Olga was preceded in death by; son +Cordero Torres; father +Jose Luis De Leon.
A visitation for Olga will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 AM at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home, 26873 N. White Ranch Road, La Feria, Texas 78559.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.heavenlygracergv.com for the Torres family.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 25, 2019