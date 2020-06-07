Lozano, TX - Olga Oralia Olvera Ortega, 82 of Lozano, Texas, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at her residence in Lozano surrounded by her loving family.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Pedro Ortega Sr.; father, Guadalupe Olvera; mother, Juanita L. Olvera; sister, Guadalupe O. Kelly; and great-granddaughter, Mindy Marie Trevino.
Olga is survived by her children, Romalda Calzada (Juan), Pedro Ortega Jr. (Lupita), Maria Irene Ortega, Heraquio Ortega, Martin Ortega Sr. (Laura), and Indalecio Ortega Sr. (Cristina); 23 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren with two on the way; and her siblings, Maria Irene O. Chapa, Aurora O. Garza, Francisco Olvera (Lydia), Juana H. Ortega (Oscar), Rosalinda O. Castro, and Dolores O. Velez (Rolando).
Visitation will begin Tuesday, June 9, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Thomae-Garza Funeral Home in San Benito, Texas.
A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at St. Vincent de Paul Mission, 2513 E. Brown Tract Rd., Lozano, Texas and burial will follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park in San Benito, Texas
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Indalecio Ortega Jr., Juan Calzada Jr., Guadalupe Cleto Ortega, Alfredo Ortega, Martin Ortega Jr., and Jose Heraquio Ortega. Honorary pallbearers are Ruben Gonzalez and Rolando Velez.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Bee First Hospice for all their help and comfort, especially Tony, Priscilla, and Dora.
You may sign the online guestbook and send words of comfort, flowers, or sympathy cards to family of Olga Oralia Olvera Ortega at: www.thomaegarza.com.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Thomae-Garza Funeral Home and Crematory, 395 S. Sam Houston Blvd., San Benito, Texas, (956) 399-1331.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jun. 7, 2020.