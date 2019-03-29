Harlingen - Olga Palacios Lopez 70, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. She is preceded in death by her mother, Elisa Palacios and sister in law, Mary Lou Palacios.



She was a graduate of Harlingen High School where she was a twirler for the Harlingen Cardinal Band. She worked and retired from Southwestern Bell after 35 years of service. Olga was a devoted wife and mother, but most of all cherished being a grandmother.



She leaves behind to cherish her memory her beloved husband Ramon Michael Lopez; a son and 2 daughters, Michelle Yvonne Lopez, Melonie Priscilla (Juan) Flores and Michael Paul (Jessica) Lopez; 6 grandchildren; brother, Ruben Palacios; her aunts, Carmela Hoffman and Viola Palacios; 2 brothers in law, George Randal (Natividad) Lopez and Jesus (Marissa) Lopez; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.



Visitation will begin today, Friday from 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the Rudy Garza Funeral Home Chapel with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Anthony Catholic Church and burial to will follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park in San Benito, TX.



Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Christopher Lopez, Juan Flores, Arturo Palacios, Lowel Hoffman, Jr., George Lopez and Eleazar Leos. Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary