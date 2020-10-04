1/1
Olga S. (Santillan) Garcia
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Olga's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harlingen - Olga S. Garcia 81, of Harlingen entered into rest Friday, October 2, 2020. She was born October 12, 1938 to Rafael and Teresita Santillan.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving family; her children, Olga Dudley (Eddie), Terri Castaneda (Jesse), Estella Mendez (Joe), Manuel Garcia, Jr., Letty Del Valle (George), Sandie Ontiveros, Nancy Garcia; 16 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild and her brother, Armando Santillan.

Visitation will be held Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM and a rosary will be at 7:00 PM.

Services will conclude at the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 425-8200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rudy Garza Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved