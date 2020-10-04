Harlingen - Olga S. Garcia 81, of Harlingen entered into rest Friday, October 2, 2020. She was born October 12, 1938 to Rafael and Teresita Santillan.She leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving family; her children, Olga Dudley (Eddie), Terri Castaneda (Jesse), Estella Mendez (Joe), Manuel Garcia, Jr., Letty Del Valle (George), Sandie Ontiveros, Nancy Garcia; 16 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild and her brother, Armando Santillan.Visitation will be held Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM and a rosary will be at 7:00 PM.Services will conclude at the funeral home.