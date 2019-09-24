Home

Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home
710 Ed Carey Drive
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 423-3636
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home
710 Ed Carey Drive
Harlingen, TX 78550
Rosary
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home
710 Ed Carey Drive
Harlingen, TX 78550
Funeral
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home
710 Ed Carey Drive
Harlingen, TX 78550
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Queen of Peace Cahtolic Church
Harlingen, TX
Olga V. Cortez

Olga V. Cortez Obituary
San Antonio - Olga V. Cortez, age 71 passed away peacefully on Friday, September 20, 2019 at her home in San Antonio TX surrounded by her loving daughters.

She was born on August 6, 1948. She has 3 children, Jimmy Cortez the oldest who has passed away on August 30,2009 and is survived by her 2 daughters Darlene C. Vega and Denise Cortez and her grandchildren, Pedro O. Vega, Adrean R. Vega and Delaiah L. Serna and her sisters and brother and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Jose & Carlota Villafranca and her sister Maria Castillo.

She was a headstrong, God fearing woman who loved her family dearly.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 pm to 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

The funeral procession will depart Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. for a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Queen of Peace Cahtolic Church in Harlingen. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park in La Feria.

You are invited to sign the guestbook or share a memory at www.buckashcraft.com.

Arrangements are with Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Sept. 24, 2019
