1/1
Olivia Alaniz
1930 - 2020
Santa Rosa, TX - Olivia Alaniz, 90, of Santa Rosa, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at her residence in Santa Rosa. She was born February 13, 1930 in La Villa, Texas to Ramon and Isielda Canales Solis.

Olivia is preceded in death by her husband, Pablo Alaniz; son, Pablo Alaniz Jr.; daughter, Janie Perez; brother, Robert Solis; and sister, Elida Torres.

She leaves to cherish her beautiful memory her children, Hilda (Dan) Whitehead, Mary Ann (Juan) Contreras, Felipe (Martha) Alaniz, Tomas (Adela) Alaniz, Gary Alaniz, Richard Oscar (Rose) Alaniz, Richard James Alaniz, and Paul Alaniz; 34 grandchildren; 43 great grandchildren; 16 great great grandchildren; and her siblings, Freddy, Adolfo, Rueben, Santos, Juana, and Becky.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 1:00 pm until 9:00 pm with a prayer service of the Holy Rosary to begin at 7:00 pm led by Martin Miller.

Chapel Service will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 10:00 am at Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home Chapel of the Holy Spirit with Deacon Gerardo Aguilar as celebrant. Interment will follow to Santo Nombre Cemetery.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Jose Luis Perez Jr., Cody Perez, Gary Alaniz Jr., Monico Rodriguez, Vincent Olivares, and Felipe Alaniz Jr.

The family of Olivia Alaniz would like to extend a special thank you to all who cared for her.

Arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home, 1002 East Harrison Ave. Harlingen, TX 78550. www.trinityfunerals.com.



Published in Valley Morning Star on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
01:00 - 09:00 PM
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
OCT
29
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
OCT
29
Rosary
07:00 PM
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
OCT
30
Service
10:00 AM
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
Funeral services provided by
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 364-2444
