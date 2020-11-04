Brownsville - Olivia Cavazos, age 86, of Harlingen, Texas, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, sister, comadre, and friend, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 31st at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Olivia was born August 3, 1934. She is preceded in death by her husband, Leopoldo Cavazos, her mother, Maria Valle, her father Jose Arredondo and her brother, Manual Arredondo. Left to cherish her memory are her seven children: Leo Cavazos of Houston, TX, Arturo (Graciela) of Houston, TX, Myra (Frank) of Brownsville, TX, Sandra (Craig) of Montgomery, TX, Teri (Don) of Houston, TX, Joe (Norma) of San Benito, TX, and Lety (Mario) of Brownsville, TX. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and 2 great great-grandchildren. For many years Olivia worked at the Retama Nursing home in Harlingen. She was also a migrant farm worker but first and foremost she was a dedicated wife and mother. She loved the outdoors, her church choir, watering her plants, walking, sweeping her driveway, and breaking out in song. Olivia will be remembered for her strength, her faith, her laughter, and of course, her singing. She will be dearly missed and will always live in the hearts of her family and all who knew her. Her favorite quote was "Lejos pero siempre unidos." Her favorite song lyric from Despedida con Mariachi: "Ahí les dejo mis recuerdos, La ley de Diós es grandeza, Aprendí algo aquí en la tierra, Mis hijos fue mi riqueza." Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 1:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6:00. PM at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home, 657 Springmart Blvd. (956) 350-8485. Funeral mass will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at St. Cecilia Catholic Church at 2:00 PM (606 W. Ocean Blvd., Los Fresnos, TX 78566) with burial to follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park. 26170 State Highway 345, San Benito, TX 78586. In lieu of flowers, spend some time with a single flower. A rose maybe. Smell it, touch the petals or make a memorial contribution to the Alzheimer's Association
.