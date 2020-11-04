1/1
Olivia Cavazos
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Olivia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brownsville - Olivia Cavazos, age 86, of Harlingen, Texas, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, sister, comadre, and friend, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 31st at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Olivia was born August 3, 1934. She is preceded in death by her husband, Leopoldo Cavazos, her mother, Maria Valle, her father Jose Arredondo and her brother, Manual Arredondo. Left to cherish her memory are her seven children: Leo Cavazos of Houston, TX, Arturo (Graciela) of Houston, TX, Myra (Frank) of Brownsville, TX, Sandra (Craig) of Montgomery, TX, Teri (Don) of Houston, TX, Joe (Norma) of San Benito, TX, and Lety (Mario) of Brownsville, TX. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and 2 great great-grandchildren. For many years Olivia worked at the Retama Nursing home in Harlingen. She was also a migrant farm worker but first and foremost she was a dedicated wife and mother. She loved the outdoors, her church choir, watering her plants, walking, sweeping her driveway, and breaking out in song. Olivia will be remembered for her strength, her faith, her laughter, and of course, her singing. She will be dearly missed and will always live in the hearts of her family and all who knew her. Her favorite quote was "Lejos pero siempre unidos." Her favorite song lyric from Despedida con Mariachi: "Ahí les dejo mis recuerdos, La ley de Diós es grandeza, Aprendí algo aquí en la tierra, Mis hijos fue mi riqueza." Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 1:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6:00. PM at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home, 657 Springmart Blvd. (956) 350-8485. Funeral mass will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at St. Cecilia Catholic Church at 2:00 PM (606 W. Ocean Blvd., Los Fresnos, TX 78566) with burial to follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park. 26170 State Highway 345, San Benito, TX 78586. In lieu of flowers, spend some time with a single flower. A rose maybe. Smell it, touch the petals or make a memorial contribution to the Alzheimer's Association.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
657 Springmart Boulevard
Brownsville, TX 78526
956-350-8485
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved