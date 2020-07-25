1/1
Olivia (Muniz) Garza de Zapata
1933 - 2020
Lancaster - Born Sep. 28, 1933 in Kenedy, TX. Moved to Rio Grande Valley in the early 50s where she married Domingo Zapata and raised a family of 9. 5 sons; Gerardo Martinez of Houston, Gilbert Garza of Houston, Albert, Emilio and Manuel Garza of Dallas. 4 daughters; Elvia, Irma, Sandra and Yolanda Garza of Dallas. 17 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. All of her children were educated by Harlingen ISD. She was a long time resident of 1121 W. Lincoln of Harlingen for over 50 years. Olivia was loved and will be missed greatly, may she rest in peace.

Published in Valley Morning Star on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Byrum Funeral Home Inc.
425 North Dallas Avenue
Lancaster, TX 75146
972-227-2121
