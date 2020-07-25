Lancaster - Born Sep. 28, 1933 in Kenedy, TX. Moved to Rio Grande Valley in the early 50s where she married Domingo Zapata and raised a family of 9. 5 sons; Gerardo Martinez of Houston, Gilbert Garza of Houston, Albert, Emilio and Manuel Garza of Dallas. 4 daughters; Elvia, Irma, Sandra and Yolanda Garza of Dallas. 17 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. All of her children were educated by Harlingen ISD. She was a long time resident of 1121 W. Lincoln of Harlingen for over 50 years. Olivia was loved and will be missed greatly, may she rest in peace.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store