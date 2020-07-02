Raymondville - Our beautiful Mother received her angel wings on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Wrapped in our Blessed Mother's arms, she entered her Heavenly Kingdom. Rest in blessed peace our beloved Mother. Until we meet again.Olivia Juarez Fonseca was born on July 28, 1928 in Raymondville, Texas to Leonardo and Angelica Angelita Cano Juarez.She was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved nephew Lucio Garcia, Jr., sister, Juanita J. Garcia, nephews, Johnny Flores and David Fonseca, niece, Cindy F. Alvarez and the love of her life, husband of 64 years, Hilario (Lalo) Fonseca.She is survived by her daughters, Ida (Ralph) Fonseca Cruz of Raymondville, Texas, Irma (Jesse Jr.) Fonseca Gonzalez of Kingsville, Texas, and Ilene (Darrel) Fonseca Nyquist of Raymondville, Texas, the loves of her life, her grandchildren, Andrea Cruz, Michael (Maribel) Wetegrove, Laura Lee (Clint) Cruz Smith, Veronica (James) Gonzalez Payne, Jesse Gonzalez, Philip (Melissa) Nyquist, and Adam (Megan) Nyquist. Her love and joy, her great grandchildren, Joseph (Nikki), Mia, Ella, Allie, Jackson, and Maverick Wetegrove, Carrli Hagler and Emma Gonzalez, Madeline and Emily Payne, Alice and Avery Nyquist, Jayden Quiroga Nyquist, Darius, Demetrio, Dakota, Dalissa Martinez, and Dylan, Abigail and Kaitlyn Smith, and great great grandchild, Macie Wetegrove. She is also survived by her beloved siblings, brother, Claudio Perez of San Antonio, sisters, Celia J. Garcia of Raymondville, Texas, Ester (Guadalupe) J. Garcia of La Villa, Texas, and Carolina (Manuel) J. Castillo of Fresno, California. Olivia is also survived by sisters-in-law, Ernestina F. Cortinas and Elvira L. Fonseca, brother-in-law, Demetrio Garcia, and many beloved nieces and nephews.Thank you, Celia and Ernestina Garcia, for the love and devotion you showed our mother, she genuinely loved you like daughters.Last, but not least, we would like to extend our heartfelt love and gratitude to the beautiful and kind ladies that helped care for Mother in the last few months of her life: Lucy Montalvo, Antonia Cruz, Maria Sanchez, Dorfa Ayala, Marissa Romo, and Nora Rivera. We will forever be grateful for your sincere kindness. Also, a special thank you to Ariel Rebeles and family.Mother was the foundation of our family, the glue that binds us together, leading by example. She was truly an inspiration to us all. She leaves us a legacy of steadfast faith in God and devotion to our Virgin Mary and the Holy Rosary. Our Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, and Great great grandmother will be deeply missed, but we know she is happy in heaven with our Lord and the love of her life, Lalo. Rest in peace Mother, you are no longer suffering and are at peace watching your flock until we join you in heaven.Due to COVID-19 recommendations, the Fonseca family chose to keep all services private. Visitation was held on Monday, June 29, 2020 and Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 8:00 A.M. to 9:00 P.M. with a holy rosary recited both nights at 6:00 P.M. by Viola Lozano and Aurora Pedraza at Good Shepherd Funeral Home. A funeral mass was held Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 9:00 A.M. at St. Anthony's Catholic Church. A funeral procession followed to her final place of rest next to her husband, Lalo, in the Raymondville Memorial Park Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Anthony's Catholic Church.Funeral services were entrusted to Good Shepherd Funeral Home.