Harlingen - Mrs. Olivia V. Guerra, age 99, passed away on April 13, 2019. A lifelong resident of Harlingen, she was born on February 22, 1919 in Abram, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years Santa Ana Guerra, Sr.



She is survived by daughters Orfelina "Fena" Garza of Houston, TX, Mary Ann (Richard) Alfaro of Harlingen, TX, and Veronica (Rodolfo,Jr.) Martinez of Mission, TX.; sons Santa Ana "Butch" (Corina) Guerra, Jr. of Portland, TX., Robert (Julie) Guerra of Houston, TX, and Fabian (Vicki) Guerra of Houston, TX.; grandchildren Ana Lisa Garza, Ruben David Garza, Fabian Charles Guerra, Olivia Ann Long, George Randolph Lopez, Mark Anthony Lopez, Angela Murphy, Janel Jones, Michael Guerra, Crisanta Guerra, Jesus Rodolfo Martinez, John Paul Martinez; 12 great grandchildren.



Gracious, strong and devoted to her faith, Olivia created a solid foundation for her family. She dedicated her life to service. She was a current member of Queen of Peace Parish and former member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish. Of the many gifts that she left us, she will be especially remembered for her kindness, compassion and generosity.



She retired from the State Mental Health Mental Retardation Center of Harlingen where she dedicated her career to the service of the profoundly mentally challenged consumers.



Visitation will be held in the Rudy Garza Funeral Home Chapel on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 5:00 pm-9:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church with burial to follow at Restlawn Memorial Park. Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Ruben David Garza, George Randolph Lopez, Michael Guerra, Jesus Rodolfo Martinez, John Paul Martinez and Robert Don Perez. Honorary pallbearer will be Mark Anthony Lopez. Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary