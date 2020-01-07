|
Mercedes - Mercedes/Progreso: Olivia Fonseca Zavala,78 went to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at her residence in Mercedes. She was born in Progreso, TX to Fidencio Fonseca & Cenobia Fonseca of Progreso, TX.
She is preceded in death by her parents and son Juan Zavala. She is survived by her husband Sotero Zavala and her 2 daughters Maria (Ruben) Perez and Leticia (Jorge) Gonzalez and the love of her life 2 grandchildren Juan (Dianerica) Gonzalez and Abigail (Justin) Mora and 3 great grandchildren Noah Ryan, Miahriann, & Olivia Grace Gonzalez. 3 brothers Julian (Micaela) Fonseca of Progreso, Domingo (Ernestina) Fonseca, of Donna, Alfredo Fonseca of Progreso. 3 sisters Lydia Ortiz (+Felix Ortiz) of La Grulla, TX, Estefana (Pedro) Noriega of Mercedes, Maria Guadalupe (Luciano) Longoria of Weslaco, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to give thanks and appreciation to her cousins Moses & San Juanita Villarreal for loving and assisting with her care, and to the staff at IPH Hospice Care & Legacy Home Health.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. prayer service Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home in Mercedes. Chapel service will take place at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Cemetery under the direction of Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home of Mercedes, TX.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jan. 7, 2020