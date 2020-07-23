Omar Villarreal

Harlingen, TX - Omar "Homer" Villarreal died peacefully surrounded by his loving family wife Ida, son Omar Eliud, daughter Leandra on Saturday July 18, 2020.



Omar is survived by his pride and joy his grandchildren Isabella, Matthew, and Layla, brothers (best friends) Johnny (+Terry), Apolonio (Sylvia), Gilberto (Patricia), Luis, Jr, Roel (Yolanda) and numerous nieces and nephews. He is predeceased in death by his father Luis, mother Santos, and his beloved sister Linda.



Omar and Ida had traveled extensively but their most memorable trip was last summer to Alaska. It was quite touching and hilarious to see their son Omar Eliud and daughter Leandra once again behave like children.



Omar's wishes were to be cremated. He wanted a Celebration of Life to be held at South Padre Island. Due to the pandemic, this will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers etc., in Omar's memory please do something kind for someone in need.



