1/1
Omar Villarreal
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Omar's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harlingen, TX - Omar "Homer" Villarreal died peacefully surrounded by his loving family wife Ida, son Omar Eliud, daughter Leandra on Saturday July 18, 2020.

Omar is survived by his pride and joy his grandchildren Isabella, Matthew, and Layla, brothers (best friends) Johnny (+Terry), Apolonio (Sylvia), Gilberto (Patricia), Luis, Jr, Roel (Yolanda) and numerous nieces and nephews. He is predeceased in death by his father Luis, mother Santos, and his beloved sister Linda.

Omar and Ida had traveled extensively but their most memorable trip was last summer to Alaska. It was quite touching and hilarious to see their son Omar Eliud and daughter Leandra once again behave like children.

Omar's wishes were to be cremated. He wanted a Celebration of Life to be held at South Padre Island. Due to the pandemic, this will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers etc., in Omar's memory please do something kind for someone in need.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Original Downtown Thomae-Garza Funeral Directors, Inc. - San Benito
395 South Sam Houston
San Benito, TX 78586
956-399-1331
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Original Downtown Thomae-Garza Funeral Directors, Inc. - San Benito

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
July 23, 2020
Ida my condolences to you and your children. I will really miss him. It was nice seeing you all at the restaurants eating out. Take care and take care of your children. A great buddy! Jaime Jimenez
Jaime Jimenez
Friend
July 23, 2020
Dear Ida,
I am so sorry to hear about Omar. He was such a kind person. My blessings to you and your family and am deeply sorry for your loss.
Peggy Corkill Rosales
Family friend
Peggy Corkill Rosales
Friend
July 23, 2020
Our condolences to your family.
Perez Family
July 23, 2020
Ida, I am so sorry for your loss. I am at a loss for words, but just know that I will always be your friend. My deepest condolences goes out to you and your family. God bless you.
Your friend, Eva
Eva Ortega
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved