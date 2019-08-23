Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 425-8200
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:30 AM
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Oralia Trevino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Oralia O. Trevino


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Oralia O. Trevino Obituary
Harlingen - Oralia O. Trevino 87, of Harlingen entered into rest August 20, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Guadalupe Trevino, Sr.; daughter, Raquel Trevino and her parents, Juan and Santos Olivarez.

Oralia leaves behind to cherish her memory; her children, Guadalupe Trevino, Jr. (Lorena) of Harlingen, Manuel Trevino (Dina) of Edinburg, Suzie Mansel (Greg) of Virginia Beach, VA, Nora Bumpas (Chuck) of Crosby, TX, Nelda Hudson (Cary) of Dallas, Liza Hastings (Tim) of Dallas, Cindy Nixon (Will) of Dallas; 16 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will begin Friday at 12:00 noon until 9:00 PM and a rosary will be at 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 departing the Rudy Garza Funeral Home at 9:30 AM for a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian burial at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Mont Meta Cemetery. Funeral services are under the direction of Rudy Garza Funeral Home.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Oralia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now