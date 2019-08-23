|
Harlingen - Oralia O. Trevino 87, of Harlingen entered into rest August 20, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Guadalupe Trevino, Sr.; daughter, Raquel Trevino and her parents, Juan and Santos Olivarez.
Oralia leaves behind to cherish her memory; her children, Guadalupe Trevino, Jr. (Lorena) of Harlingen, Manuel Trevino (Dina) of Edinburg, Suzie Mansel (Greg) of Virginia Beach, VA, Nora Bumpas (Chuck) of Crosby, TX, Nelda Hudson (Cary) of Dallas, Liza Hastings (Tim) of Dallas, Cindy Nixon (Will) of Dallas; 16 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will begin Friday at 12:00 noon until 9:00 PM and a rosary will be at 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 departing the Rudy Garza Funeral Home at 9:30 AM for a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian burial at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Mont Meta Cemetery. Funeral services are under the direction of Rudy Garza Funeral Home.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 23, 2019