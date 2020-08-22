Harlingen - Orlando Casas "ORLY", 52, was called by his Lord and Savior, on Saturday, August 15, 2020 and is now resting in Heavenly Peace.Born on April 30, 1968 to Marcelo and Olga Casas, in Harlingen, Tx. He was a loving son, wonderful husband, phenomenal father, protective big brother and a caring uncle. He will be remembered as a simple and humble man. He was passionate about deer hunting and enjoyed his quiet time sitting in his blind. He touched so many lives with his big heart and that infectious smile.He was ambitious, eagerly went after what he set his mind to do and acknowledged God in everything. He was blessed to start multiple businesses and some are still today Antler Homes, ORCA Pools and ORCA Trucking.God's favor was always upon his life.He is survived by his amazing parents, his beloved wife of 32 years, Nancy T. Casas, their 3 children who will carry on his dreams and legacy: Ashley, Priscilla, Isaac Casas; 2 brothers, Rolando and Armando Casas and multiple relatives and friends that truly loved him.Honored to serve as pallbearers: Armando Casas, Rolando Casas, Gabriel Trevino, Noe Zamorano, Israel Dominguez and Tony Aviles.Visitation will be Sunday, August, 24 from 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM, with service at 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held Monday, August, 24 with a chapel service at 10:00 AM at the Rudy Garza Funeral Home, in Harlingen, Texas.Burial will follow at Monte Meta Cemetery in San Benito, Texas.