|
|
Raymondville - Caesar Oscar Cavazos, known personally and professionally as Oscar Cavazos, passed away peacefully on January 14, 2020 in Harlingen, TX at the age of 98 years.
Born on December 24, 1921, Oscar was raised in Raymondville, TX. He graduated from Raymondville High School in 1940. Upon graduation, he served in the Civilian Conservation Corps until the start of World War II. Oscar enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corp where he was stationed in India. After his discharge from the Army, Oscar attended the University of Texas at Austin where he received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in 1949. He was accepted into the University of Texas at Austin School of Law where he received his Doctors of Jurisprudence degree in 1951. Upon passing the state bar exam that year, he began what turned into a 65-year law practice in Raymondville, TX.
Oscar was the first Hispanic lawyer in Willacy County. The fact he was bilingual and practiced both criminal and civil law led to a rapid growth of his law practice. In 1998 he was recognized by the State Bar of Texas with the Reynaldo G. Garza Award of Merit for Lifetime Achievement. He was selected by the Texas State Bar and the Willacy County Bar Association to serve on various committees. He served as President of the Willacy County State Bar, was a member of the Texas Trial Lawyers' Association, was Raymondville City Attorney for 10 years, and was recognized by the Raymondville Chamber of Commerce with a "Viva Raymondville" award as Favorite Attorney in 2005 and 2006.
For 30 years, Oscar was ably assisted by his administrative assistant, Elena Vasquez. Elena was the closest thing Oscar had for a law partner. Their combined 95 years of experience helped them forge multi-generational relationships with clients in Willacy County and throughout South Texas. They had a deep understanding of clients' needs, often anticipating ahead of time what personalized legal advice their clients may have needed. Elena's expertise was vital during Oscar's later years and as he transitioned to closing his practice. The family wishes to thank Elena for her love and loyal service.
Oscar served the community as a long-time member of the Lions Club where he served as President. He also served as President of the Raymondville Jaycees and as a director of the Raymondville Chamber of Commerce. He and his wife Estela were honored to be the Raymondville Christmas Parade Grand Marshals in 1999.
Oscar was a devoted Texas Longhorn football fan. He attended dozens of football games in Austin with his family. For many years, he and his wife Estela spent enjoyable weekends at South Padre Island where they were part of a tight knit group of what turned into lifelong friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents Narcisso and Elduara Cavazos, as well as sisters Malvina Cavazos and Mary Bertha Cavazos. He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 63 years, Estela Garza Cavazos, sister Minerva (Larry) Jones, son Michael Cavazos, daughter Terri (Robert Rutledge) Cavazos, daughter Gloria (Michael) Hooley, and daughter Cathy Cavazos Verduzco. Oscar is also survived by four grandsons and one great grandson.
Visitation will be at Good Shepherd Funeral Home in Raymondville, TX on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 4:30pm to 8pm with a rosary at 7pm. Visitation will resume on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church at 8:30am.
A funeral mass to celebrate Oscar's life will be at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Raymondville, TX on Monday January 20, 2020 at 9am with interment following at Raymondville Memorial Park Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Michael Hooley, Michael Cavazos, Ramon Verduzco Jr., Oscar Verduzco, Adrian Verduzco, and Gabriel Verduzco.
The family wishes to thank Ismena (Chima) Figueroa for taking such good care of Oscar during his later years. The family wishes to thank Dr. Todd Shenkenberg and his staff for the medical care they gave Oscar in his later years. Oscar considered Dr. Shenkenberg not only his physician, but also his good friend.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the caring hands of Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 1157 W. Hidalgo Ave., Raymondville, TX 78580.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jan. 19, 2020