Olmito, TX - San Benito, TX. Oscar Tamez, 86, husband, father, grandfather, and dear friend to all, peacefully entered the gates of heaven on May 25, 2019 at Sunshine Haven in Olmito, Texas.
From his birth in Santiago, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, on July 12, 1932 to his death on Saturday he nourished people around him with love.
Oscar is survived by daughters Sylvia (Pastor Gutierrez), Olga (Juan Jose Moya), Mary (Tomas Herrera Jr.), Adriana (Jose Zuniga), Yvonne (Rick Venegas) and son Johnny Tamez, 14 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Oscar is preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years Lydia Tamez, parents Manuel Tamez Leal, Lupita Leal Tamez, and twin brother.
The family would like to thank the staff of Harlingen Medical Center and Sunshine Haven in Olmito TX. for the incredible care provided to Oscar and the entire family.
He will be commemorated privately by his loved ones.
Published in Valley Morning Star on May 28, 2019