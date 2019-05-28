Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heavenly Grace Memorial Funeral Home
26873 N White Ranch Rd
La Feria, TX 78559
(956) 797-5500
Resources
More Obituaries for Oscar Tamez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Oscar Tamez


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Oscar Tamez Obituary
Olmito, TX - San Benito, TX. Oscar Tamez, 86, husband, father, grandfather, and dear friend to all, peacefully entered the gates of heaven on May 25, 2019 at Sunshine Haven in Olmito, Texas.

From his birth in Santiago, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, on July 12, 1932 to his death on Saturday he nourished people around him with love.

Oscar is survived by daughters Sylvia (Pastor Gutierrez), Olga (Juan Jose Moya), Mary (Tomas Herrera Jr.), Adriana (Jose Zuniga), Yvonne (Rick Venegas) and son Johnny Tamez, 14 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Oscar is preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years Lydia Tamez, parents Manuel Tamez Leal, Lupita Leal Tamez, and twin brother.

The family would like to thank the staff of Harlingen Medical Center and Sunshine Haven in Olmito TX. for the incredible care provided to Oscar and the entire family.

He will be commemorated privately by his loved ones.
Published in Valley Morning Star on May 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now