On Wednesday, July 29, 2020, Otila R. Cantu, passed to her rest at the age of 103, in San Benito, Tx. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, and grandmother.She was born on January 3, 1917, in Sabinas Nuevo Leon, Mexico, to Jacobo Rodriguez and Concepcion Valle. She grew up in Rancho La Rosita, Matamoros, Tamp, being number five of six siblings: Guadalupe, Jacobo, Dora, Elvira, and Jose Rodriguez V. On February 03, 1934, she married the love of her life, Eugenio Cantu who precedes her in death along with 3 children; Irma Contreras, Arnoldo Cantu and Francisco Cantu. Together they raised twelve children; she is survived by 9 children, Dora Luz Perales, Guillermina Corona, Jorge Cantu, Alejandrina Torres, Mario Cantu, Maricela Brooks, Arnulfo Javier Cantu, Silvia L. Avalos, Martha E. Cantu and 38 grandchildren, 61 great-grandchildren and 29 great-great-grandchildren.Otila was kind, giving soul that helped anyone in need. Beyond her beautiful family, her lifelong love was gardening as she took great pride in her flowers and ranch life style. It takes patience, perseverance and a love for living things to grow a garden or a beautiful flower; she had it all. Otila was baptized on August 2, 2008 at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in San Benito, Tx.This family, and her role as mother and grandmother, was the most important thing to Otila. This is where she drew her strength and left her legacy. Being with her family was what she enjoyed most of all. Her life had many obstacles; yet through it all, her love and caring for her family remained her focus, and in so many, many ways, she was able to show that love to us. This perseverance through adversity is a powerful lesson for us, and I believe it is her legacy. What a wonderful lesson she gave us.Visitation will begin Sunday, August 2, 2020 at 1:00 PM until 9:00 PM and a prayer service will be held at 6:00 PM. Funeral services will be held Monday, August 3, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Rudy Garza Funeral Home and will depart at 2:30 PM for burial at Ashland Memorial Park Cemetery.