Harlingen - Otila F. Martinez, 87, left us on March 28, 2020. She was born on September 05, 1932 to Federico and Tomasa Flores.



After graduating from La Feria High School, she married her high school sweetheart, Hildo. Together, they enjoyed a lifetime of dancing and building memories with family and friends. Upon retirement, Otila and Hildo embarked on many a trip to casinos in Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Las Vegas. They both loved going to the "maquinitas".Otila is preceded in death by her husband Hildo, her parents, her sister Odilia Saldivar, and her "Mijito", her beloved grandson Roberto Carlos Cruz. Otila is survived by her son, Javier (Emma) Martinez, daughter, Hilda (Pedro) Cruz, and sister, Ofelia Lopez. She is also survived by grandchildren Chris Martinez, Rebecca Chapa, Javier Martinez, Jr., Michael Martinez, Maria Anabel Cruz and Jose Armando Cruz. Also surviving her are seven great grandchildren and one great, great grandchild.



With the heaviest of hearts we say goodbye to our mother. She leaves behind a wealth of family, friends, and wonderful memories. Mom, we will miss your delicious tamales and german chocolate cake. We will miss your avid Chalupa playing. But, most of all, we will miss YOU and forever hold you in our hearts and memories. We love you forever Mom, be at peace.



Visitation will be at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home on Sunday, May 31, 2020 from 2 to 9 p.m. with a rosary recited at 7 p.m. A chapel service will be held at Heavenly Grace on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow the chapel service at Heavenly Grace Memorial Park. The use of masks and social distancing requirements will be strictly enforced.



