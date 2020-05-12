Ovalia Maria Silva
1942 - 2020
La Feria Tx. - Ovalia Maria Silva, age 77, of La Feria, Texas passed away on Sunday May 10, 2020. Ovalia was born July 13, 1942 to Felicitas Castaneda and Juan De Dios Silva.

Ovalia is survived by her daughters San Juanita Ahumada (David); Elvia Cantu (Raul); Nelma Loya (Juan Diaz); Maribel Hernandez (Javier Garcia); Melissa Hernandez Salazar (David). She also had 12 Grandchildrens, Maida, Brittany, Jonathan, Valerie, Lorena, Joshua, Issac, Anthony, Katelynn, Aaron, Aiden and Andrick and numerous Great grandchildrens and beloved sisters-cousins Bertha Lucio and Maria Garcia.Pallbearers:Aiden Hernandez, Aaron Martinez, Jonathan Tamez, Isaac Loya, Anthony Garcia, Joshua Cantu and Honorary Pallbearer Andrick Salazar.

Ovalia was preceded in death by her father Juan De Dios Silva and her mother Felicitas Castaneda; brother Alberto Silva, grandmother Clemencia Balli Silva and uncle Gumicendo Silva.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Julio Savinon and Calidad Hospice.

A visitation for Ovalia will be held Wednesday, May 13, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home, 26873 N. White Ranch Road, La Feria, Texas 78559. A rosary will occur Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 7:00 PM. A chapel service on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 10:00 AM. A burial to follow at 11:00 AM at Heavenly Grace Memorial Park, 26873 N. White Ranch Road, La Feria, Texas 78559.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.heavenlygracergv.com for the Silva-Hernandez family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley Morning Star on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
13
Visitation
01:00 - 09:00 PM
Heavenly Grace Memorial Funeral Home
MAY
13
Rosary
07:00 PM
Heavenly Grace Memorial Funeral Home
MAY
14
Service
10:00 AM
Heavenly Grace Memorial Funeral Home
MAY
14
Burial
11:00 AM
Heavenly Grace Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Heavenly Grace Memorial Funeral Home
26873 N White Ranch Rd
La Feria, TX 78559
(956) 797-5500
