Pablo Aspacio Quiteves Obituary
Harlingen - Pablo A. Quiteves 63, of Harlingen entered into rest May 22, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Simeon and Alejandria Quiteves and 4 brothers, Remegio A. Quiteves, Maximino A. Quiteves, Celestino A. Quiteves and Valentin A. Quiteves.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife, Conchita M. Quiteves; his son, Chester Paul M. Quiteves; brother and sisters; Angelina Q. Bustamante, Gregoria A. San Juan, Narcisa Q. Ramirez, Antonio Quiteves and Emma A. Quiteves.

Pablo graduated from National University in Manila, Philippines with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He was an Electrical Supervisor with Fibertex Corporation in Taytay, Rizal, Philippines and before coming to the United States with his family he worked in the Electrical Dept. for Hamad Medical Corporation in Doha, Qatar for 10 years.

Visitation will be held Monday, May 27, and Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 12:00 pm to 9:00 pm and a rosary will be at 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 29, 2019 departing the Rudy Garza Funeral Home at 9:30 am for a 10:00 am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Burial will be at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Park in Antipdo City, Philippines at a later date.
Published in Valley Morning Star on May 26, 2019
