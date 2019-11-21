Home

Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 425-8200
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
View Map
More Obituaries for Pablo Vargas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pablo B. Vargas


1932 - 2019
Pablo B. Vargas Obituary
Harlingen - Harlingen - Pablo B. Vargas 87, of Harlingen entered into rest on Monday, November 18, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife Paula Vargas and parents Rafael and Rafaela Vargas.

For 38 years, Pablo placed dedication and loyalty into the City of Harlingen for the department of sanitation. Pablo was a devoted and cherished father, grandfather, uncle, and friend who shared his love with everyone he met. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his sons Jose Luis (Vicky) Vargas, Rafael (Gisela) Vargas, Manuel (Consuelo) Vargas, Pablo (Nora) Vargas, Jr., Daniel Vargas; daughters Alicia Villarreal, Esmeralda (Miguel) Galindo, Jessica Lee (Jose) Pecina, Linda Ray Botello; 16 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, 12 great-great grandchildren; numerous other relatives and a host of friends.

Visitation will begin Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 12:00 pm until 9:00 pm and a prayer service will be at 7:00 pm. Funeral service will be held Friday, November 22, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Rudy Garza Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Heavenly Grace Memorial Park.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Nov. 21, 2019
