Pablo F. Trujillo
1944 - 2020
San Benito - Pablo F. Trujillo, beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend passed away on Monday, August 03, 2020 due to health complications.

Pablo was born June 30, 1944 in Chontales, Nicaragua Central America to Antonio Trujillo and Maria Magdalena Espinoza Bellanger He lived in Nicaragua then travel to South America, Mexico and then U.S.A where he lived until the time of his death. Pablo lived in Colorado, Connecticut, New Mexico, Arizona, Nevada, California, North Carolina and Texas. He worked in the fields as a tractor driver, Coty, security guard, other companies, Texas-Pack, taxi driver, the Port of Brownsville, and preaching the work of God. On his last years, he would sell shrimp cocktails.

His hobbies included carpentry, drawing, singing, reading, and cooking.

Pablo was preceded in death by his parents, daughter and an unborn child. The survivors left to cherish his memory include his wife of 21 years, Rosa M. Trujillo; daughter Damaris and Ambar Trujillo; sons Sadrac, Pablo II, and Dario A. Trujillo; and his grandchildren. Other relative include nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, mother-in-law and father-in-law. Pablo was blessed with several friends throughout his life, and enjoyed helping other people whenever possible.

Visitation will be held from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home.

You are invited to sign the guestbook or leave a memory at www.buckashcraft.com

Arrangements are with Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home.



Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home
710 Ed Carey Drive
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 423-3636
