Sebastian - Pablo Flores, Jr. passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019 at the age of 68.
Pablo was a 1970 Harlingen High School graduate. He became a master plumber and was the owner of Professional Plumbing until his retirement in 2010. Among his life achievements, his greatest one was accepting Jesus as his Lord and Savior. Along with close friends, Rev. Eleazar and Eva Renteria and his wife Linda, Pablo co-founded the Iglesia Pentecostes Ind. in Raymondville, TX. There he served as a member for 29 years. He served within the church as a deacon and Sunday School director. He served in his ministry up until the morning of his passing when he directed his last morning service. He sang as if he were already with God's Angels that morning.
Pablo is survived by his wife, Linda Flores, children, Yvette Daily, Dorinda Herrera (Rudy), Paul Flores (Celina), Gabriel Flores (Ubi), Adrian Flores (Elda), and Paula Anderson (Stephen), siblings, Josephina Lopez, Arturo Flores, Raul Flores, Joel Flores, Irma Salinas, Aida Castillo, Graciela Pagan, Esmeralda Martinez, and Noemi Reyes, aunt, Romanita Flores, and 18 grandchildren.
Pablo is preceded in death by his parents, Pablo and Juanita Flores; as well as, his grandson Caleb Anderson.
Visitation will be held at the Iglesia Pentecostes Independiente beginning Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 7:00PM with a prayer service. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 10:00AM at Iglesia Pentecostes Independiente. A funeral procession will follow to his final place of rest in the Sebastian Guadalupe Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the caring hands of Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 1157 W. Hidalgo Ave., Raymondville, TX 78580.
