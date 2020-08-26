1/1
Pablo H. Hernandez Jr.
1943 - 2020
Harlingen - Pablo H. Hernandez Jr. has gone to be with the Lord on Tuesday August 17th, 2020 at Harlingen Nursing Center at the age of 77.

He was born in San Benito, TX to Pablo and Zoila Hernandez on April 22nd, 1943.

Pablo is preceded in death by his parents Pablo C. Hernandez, Zoila Hodges Hernandez; sisters Salome "Mae" H. Ferguson, Herminia "Minnie" H. Gaytan and Eva H. Hernandez.

Pablo is survived by his loving children: Jon-Paul Gonzalez Hernandez, Melissa Hernandez, Cher Baez, Alexander Hernandez; Siblings: Ana Maria H. Huerta, Jesus H. Hernandez, Olga H. Montes, Joe H. Hernandez, Estella H. Williams, Noe H. Hernandez, Zoila H. Moreno.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a prayer of the Holy Rosary at 5:00 pm. A Chapel Service of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 am on with Fr. Jorge Gomez as celebrant. Services will be private.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home 1002 East Harrison Avenue Harlingen, Texas 78550 (956)364-2444.



Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 364-2444
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
August 24, 2020
I live two houses north of Pablo's house. We visited each other occasionally , just to talk , to ask about each others health and to share memories of our youth. I miss you friend.
Jaime Hernandez
Friend
August 24, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
August 24, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Pablo's family. He was a good neighbor and a good friend and I will miss him. I look forward to seeing him again when we all meet together with the Lord.
Charles Bridges
Friend
