Harlingen - Pablo H. Hernandez Jr. has gone to be with the Lord on Tuesday August 17th, 2020 at Harlingen Nursing Center at the age of 77.He was born in San Benito, TX to Pablo and Zoila Hernandez on April 22nd, 1943.Pablo is preceded in death by his parents Pablo C. Hernandez, Zoila Hodges Hernandez; sisters Salome "Mae" H. Ferguson, Herminia "Minnie" H. Gaytan and Eva H. Hernandez.Pablo is survived by his loving children: Jon-Paul Gonzalez Hernandez, Melissa Hernandez, Cher Baez, Alexander Hernandez; Siblings: Ana Maria H. Huerta, Jesus H. Hernandez, Olga H. Montes, Joe H. Hernandez, Estella H. Williams, Noe H. Hernandez, Zoila H. Moreno.Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a prayer of the Holy Rosary at 5:00 pm. A Chapel Service of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 am on with Fr. Jorge Gomez as celebrant. Services will be private.Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home 1002 East Harrison Avenue Harlingen, Texas 78550 (956)364-2444.