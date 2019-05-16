Home

Thomae-Garza Funeral Directors, Inc.
395 South Sam Houston P.O. Box 92
San Benito, TX 78586
956-399-1331
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rosary
Friday, May 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 18, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Benedict Catholic Church
Pablo Nieto
Pablo Nieto Obituary
San Benito, TX - Pablo Nieto, 84, of San Benito, Texas passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in Harlingen.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Epolita 'Eva" Nieto; daughter; Estela Nieto, and son; Javier Nieto.

Pablo is survived by 2 sons; Pablo (Maria) Nieto Jr. and Carlos Nieto, 2 daughters; Eva Nieto and Cristina (Fred) Rodriguez. He raised his nieces and nephew as his own, Patricia (Ralph) Granado, Adriana (Johnny) Diaz, Beatriz (Jorge) Rodriguez, Magdalena (Jose) Aguilar, Pedro (Rosie) Jaramillo Jr., as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren that loved him dearly.

Visitation will begin Friday, May 17, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Thomae-Garza Funeral Home in San Benito, Texas.

Funeral mass will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at St. Benedict Catholic Church with burial to follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park in San Benito, Texas.

You may sign the online guestbook and send words of comfort, flowers, or sympathy cards to the family of Pablo Nieto at www.thomaegarza.com.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Thomae-Garza Funeral Directors and Crematorium, 395 S. Sam Houston, San Benito, Texas, (956) 399-1331.
Published in Valley Morning Star on May 16, 2019
