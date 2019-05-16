San Benito, TX - Pablo Nieto, 84, of San Benito, Texas passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in Harlingen.



He is preceded in death by his wife, Epolita 'Eva" Nieto; daughter; Estela Nieto, and son; Javier Nieto.



Pablo is survived by 2 sons; Pablo (Maria) Nieto Jr. and Carlos Nieto, 2 daughters; Eva Nieto and Cristina (Fred) Rodriguez. He raised his nieces and nephew as his own, Patricia (Ralph) Granado, Adriana (Johnny) Diaz, Beatriz (Jorge) Rodriguez, Magdalena (Jose) Aguilar, Pedro (Rosie) Jaramillo Jr., as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren that loved him dearly.



Visitation will begin Friday, May 17, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Thomae-Garza Funeral Home in San Benito, Texas.



Funeral mass will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at St. Benedict Catholic Church with burial to follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park in San Benito, Texas.



Published in Valley Morning Star on May 16, 2019