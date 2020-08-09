1/1
Pablo P. Gomez
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pablo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harlingen - Pablo P. Gomez 65, was called to be along side Our Heavenly Father on July 31, 2020. He was born October 2, 1954 in Little Rock, Arkansas to Pablo M. and San Juanita Gomez, Sr. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife Amelia Gomez and a brother, Manuel Gomez.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving children, Pablo (Imelda) Gomez III, Jesusa (Daniel) E. Rivera, Larry J. (Sara Lizanco), Billy J. (Amanda Perez); 10 grandchildren, Dominique Gomez, Aaron M. Gomez, Larry J. Gomez Jr., Kevin J. Gomez, April E. Ramirez, Kaitlyn Gomez, Mark J. Gomez, Jaymiee N. Gomez, Brandon D. Galeano-Rivera, Ayden N. Galeano-Rivera; 2 brothers, Eduardo and Roland Gomez and 3 sisters, Janie Guillen, Herlinda Hernandez and Maria de Jesus Castillo.

Visitation will begin Tuesday at 1:00 PM until 9:00 PM and a rosary will be at 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 12, 2020 departing the Rudy Garza Funeral Home at 9:30 AM for a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anthony Catholic Church and interment will follow at Ashland Memorial Park Cemetery.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are: Pablo Gomez III, Larry J. Gomez, Billy J. Gomez, Aaron Gomez, Pete Villarreal, Abel Villarreal, Eddie Gomez and Rolando Gomez.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 425-8200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rudy Garza Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved