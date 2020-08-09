Harlingen - Pablo P. Gomez 65, was called to be along side Our Heavenly Father on July 31, 2020. He was born October 2, 1954 in Little Rock, Arkansas to Pablo M. and San Juanita Gomez, Sr. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife Amelia Gomez and a brother, Manuel Gomez.He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving children, Pablo (Imelda) Gomez III, Jesusa (Daniel) E. Rivera, Larry J. (Sara Lizanco), Billy J. (Amanda Perez); 10 grandchildren, Dominique Gomez, Aaron M. Gomez, Larry J. Gomez Jr., Kevin J. Gomez, April E. Ramirez, Kaitlyn Gomez, Mark J. Gomez, Jaymiee N. Gomez, Brandon D. Galeano-Rivera, Ayden N. Galeano-Rivera; 2 brothers, Eduardo and Roland Gomez and 3 sisters, Janie Guillen, Herlinda Hernandez and Maria de Jesus Castillo.Visitation will begin Tuesday at 1:00 PM until 9:00 PM and a rosary will be at 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 12, 2020 departing the Rudy Garza Funeral Home at 9:30 AM for a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anthony Catholic Church and interment will follow at Ashland Memorial Park Cemetery.Honored to serve as pallbearers are: Pablo Gomez III, Larry J. Gomez, Billy J. Gomez, Aaron Gomez, Pete Villarreal, Abel Villarreal, Eddie Gomez and Rolando Gomez.