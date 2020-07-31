1/1
Pablo Robles
2001 - 2020
San Benito, TX - Pablo Robles, 53 of San Benito, Texas, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Guadalupe Ortega-Robles; and brother, Simon Robles.

Pablo is survived by his father, Francisco Robles; spouse, Soledad Zozaya Robles; brothers and sisters, Ignacio Robles (Christina), Maria Elena Robles-Trevino (Victor), Ursulo Robles (Thelma Tammy), Francisco Robles Jr. (Henrietta Welk), Jose Rene Robles (Sandra), Guadalupe "Lupita" Robles (Fred Gonzalez), and Daniel T. Robles (Linda).

A visitation will begin Friday, July 31, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a holy rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Thomae-Garza Funeral Home in San Benito, Texas.

A chapel service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Thomae-Garza Funeral Home and burial will follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park in San Benito, Texas.

You may view a live stream of the rosary and chapel service, sign the online guestbook, light a remembrance candle, or send words of comfort to the family of Francisco Robles at www.thomaegarza.com.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Thomae-Garza Funeral Home and Crematorium, 395 S. Sam Houston, San Benito, Texas, (956) 399-1331.

Published in Valley Morning Star on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Original Downtown Thomae-Garza Funeral Directors, Inc. - San Benito
395 South Sam Houston
San Benito, TX 78586
956-399-1331
