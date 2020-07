San Benito, TX - Pablo Robles, 53 of San Benito, Texas, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020.He is preceded in death by his mother, Guadalupe Ortega-Robles; and brother, Simon Robles.Pablo is survived by his father, Francisco Robles; spouse, Soledad Zozaya Robles; brothers and sisters, Ignacio Robles (Christina), Maria Elena Robles-Trevino (Victor), Ursulo Robles (Thelma Tammy), Francisco Robles Jr. (Henrietta Welk), Jose Rene Robles (Sandra), Guadalupe "Lupita" Robles (Fred Gonzalez), and Daniel T. Robles (Linda).A visitation will begin Friday, July 31, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a holy rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Thomae-Garza Funeral Home in San Benito, Texas.A chapel service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Thomae-Garza Funeral Home and burial will follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park in San Benito, Texas.You may view a live stream of the rosary and chapel service, sign the online guestbook, light a remembrance candle, or send words of comfort to the family of Francisco Robles at www.thomaegarza.com Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Thomae-Garza Funeral Home and Crematorium, 395 S. Sam Houston, San Benito, Texas, (956) 399-1331.