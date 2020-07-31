San Benito, TX - Pablo Robles, 53 of San Benito, Texas, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Guadalupe Ortega-Robles; and brother, Simon Robles.
Pablo is survived by his father, Francisco Robles; spouse, Soledad Zozaya Robles; brothers and sisters, Ignacio Robles (Christina), Maria Elena Robles-Trevino (Victor), Ursulo Robles (Thelma Tammy), Francisco Robles Jr. (Henrietta Welk), Jose Rene Robles (Sandra), Guadalupe "Lupita" Robles (Fred Gonzalez), and Daniel T. Robles (Linda).
A visitation will begin Friday, July 31, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a holy rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Thomae-Garza Funeral Home in San Benito, Texas.
A chapel service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Thomae-Garza Funeral Home and burial will follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park in San Benito, Texas.
You may view a live stream of the rosary and chapel service
