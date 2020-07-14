1/1
Pablo Sauceda Jr.
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pablo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harlingen - Pablo Sauceda Jr., 82, entered the Lord's heavenly kingdom on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at his residence.

He was born on January 6, 1938 in Harlingen, Texas to Pablo Sauceda Sr. & Consuelo Trevino. Pablo owned his own flooring company and was a hardworking man who worked throughout the RGV for 37 years, and then retired from the industry. He was also an avid fisherman & hunter. He proudly served his country in the United States Army and was honorably discharged.

He is preceded in death by both his parents; brother, Eliseo Sauceda; and grandson, John Paul Sauceda.

Pablo leaves behind his loving family to cherish his wonderful memory, his beloved wife of 57 years, Mary V. Sauceda; children, Rebecca Sauceda Lopez (Jorge Miguel), Raquel Saucedo, & Pablo Sauceda III; grandchildren, Ashley Sauceda, Monika Mia Saucedo, Paul Sauceda, Amber Sauceda, & Brittani Sauceda; several great grandchildren; sister, Noemi Sauceda Hernandez, and numerous nieces & nephews.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at Trinity Funeral Chapel.

Funeral service will be held Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Trinity Funeral Chapel.

Interment will follow to Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in La Feria with full military honors under the auspices of American Legion Post 43.

Funeral arrangemennts are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home 1002 East Harrison Avenue Harlingen, Texas 78550 (956)364-2444.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
Send Flowers
JUL
14
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
Send Flowers
JUL
15
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 364-2444
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
July 13, 2020
Raquel
My condolences to u ...... ur mom n siblings.
May the good LORD give u comfort during this difficult time. Huge hug for ur mom n mia. My prayers are with all of u n may his memories bring smiles to u when u r feeling down. Ill never forget the many times ur dad joined us at the Lone Star . He was a quiet pleasant man n loved to make us laugh ...... may he RIP.
Lorenzo Ovalle jr.
July 13, 2020
My deepest condolences to all the Family. Mary,Rachel,Mia. May God give you the strength in this difficult time.
Rick,Nelda and the Boys Ochoa
July 13, 2020
Im so sorry for your loss. No words can begin to fill the void in your heart. We are here for you.
Virginia Guerra
Friend
July 13, 2020
Our deepest condolences to the family. May he Rest In Peace. God be with all the family.
Benny & Norma Chavez
Friend
July 13, 2020
Raquel, I'm sending you a million hugs and my deepest sympathy. I'm so very sorry for your loss .
Alicia Lugo
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved