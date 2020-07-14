Harlingen - Pablo Sauceda Jr., 82, entered the Lord's heavenly kingdom on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at his residence.He was born on January 6, 1938 in Harlingen, Texas to Pablo Sauceda Sr. & Consuelo Trevino. Pablo owned his own flooring company and was a hardworking man who worked throughout the RGV for 37 years, and then retired from the industry. He was also an avid fisherman & hunter. He proudly served his country in the United States Army and was honorably discharged.He is preceded in death by both his parents; brother, Eliseo Sauceda; and grandson, John Paul Sauceda.Pablo leaves behind his loving family to cherish his wonderful memory, his beloved wife of 57 years, Mary V. Sauceda; children, Rebecca Sauceda Lopez (Jorge Miguel), Raquel Saucedo, & Pablo Sauceda III; grandchildren, Ashley Sauceda, Monika Mia Saucedo, Paul Sauceda, Amber Sauceda, & Brittani Sauceda; several great grandchildren; sister, Noemi Sauceda Hernandez, and numerous nieces & nephews.Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at Trinity Funeral Chapel.Funeral service will be held Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Trinity Funeral Chapel.Interment will follow to Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in La Feria with full military honors under the auspices of American Legion Post 43.Funeral arrangemennts are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home 1002 East Harrison Avenue Harlingen, Texas 78550 (956)364-2444.