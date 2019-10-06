Home

Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home
710 Ed Carey Drive
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 423-3636
Graveside service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Mausoleum Chapel at Restlawn Memorial Park
La Feria, TX
Patricia A. (Cronrath) Lindenmuth


1935 - 2019
Patricia A. (Cronrath) Lindenmuth Obituary
Harlingen - Patricia A. (Cronrath) Lindenmuth of Harlingen, Texas passed away on October 2, 2019. She was born March 7, 1935 to the late Floyd H. and Rosa A. (Welder) Cronrath.

Pat was a registered nurse graduating from Allentown Nursing School in 1955 and was licensed in the state of Pennsylvania and Texas. She also was an OSHA Nurse.

She was a member of La Feria First Baptist Church.

She is survived by her children, Kimberly J. (Imbody) wife of Bruce L. Schroeder of Kutztown, PA; Keith J. Imbody husband of Dorothy (McGlinn) of Mohnton, PA; Karen J. (Imbody) wife of Walter J. Redel of Ocoee, FL; daughter-in-law Loretta T. (Hill) wife of the late Kevin J. Imbody and Kris J. Imbody, husband of Elizabeth (Cobb) of Walhalla, SC; 7 grandchildren Kyle, Michael, Zakary, Sean, Cadi, Ian and Miles; and 4 great grandchildren Makenzie, Kya, Haley and Callan.

She was preceded in death by her former husband, Bruce H. Imbody, her husband Clayton Lindenmuth and her son Kevin J. Imbody.

A memorial graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019 in the Mausoleum Chapel at Restlawn Memorial Park in La Feria.

Memorial donations may be made to a .

You are invited to sign the online guestbook or leave a memory at www.buckashcraft.com

Arrangements are with Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Oct. 6, 2019
