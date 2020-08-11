San Benito, Texas - Patricia Ann Lerma, our beautiful and loving daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin and friend entered into eternal rest on Thursday, August 6, 2020. She was born on April 1, 1974 at Dolly Vinsant Hospital in San Benito to her parents, Nicolas "Freddy" and Ester Lerma.
She attended schools in San Benito and was a graduate of San Benito High School, Class of 1992. She went on to earn a bachelor's degree in Political Science with a minor in Criminal Justice from the University of Texas at Brownsville. She worked for several years with Texas Child Protective Services as a social worker.
Patty was such a sweet and caring person. Her family was always her priority. She loved her parents, brothers, and nieces very much. They meant the world to her. Her favorite role was that of "Auntie" to her two beautiful nieces Alessandra and Camila.
She had the most gorgeous smile and a contagious laugh that made everyone happy to be around her. She was a very helpful person. She was always willing to help out with what anyone needed. She will be dearly missed by everyone.
Patty is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Jose and Arminda Mata; paternal grandparents, Nicolas and Constancia Lerma; uncles, Protacio Lerma, Rene Lerma, Secundino Mata, Sr., Jose Israel Mata, Adalberto Mata, Sr., and Manuel Guzman, Jr.
She is survived by her parents, Nicolas "Freddy" and Ester Lerma; brothers, Freddy (Lela) Lerma, Mark Anthony Lerma, Steven John Lerma; and nieces, Alessandra and Camila Lerma. Also surviving her are numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Patty's family will receive friends and relatives on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at San Benito Funeral Home. A recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 7 o'clock on Tuesday evening. A funeral liturgy will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. at San Benito Funeral Home chapel. Funeral services for Patty will conclude on Wednesday afternoon.
