|
|
Harlingen - Patricia Ann Roberts, age 59, of Harlingen, Texas passed away on Wednesday November 13, 2019. Patricia was born September 30, 1960.
Patricia dedicated over 30 years teaching children with special needs including visually impaired with the Brownsville and Harlingen school districts. Patricia had a passion for rescuing pets, she would volunteer her time for years with Pick of the Litter out of Donna Texas. Patricia was a loving wife, mother and friend to all, she would go out of her way for anyone in need.
Patricia is survived by her husband of 23 years , Patrick Galen Roberts; daughter Krystal Ann Roberts; and daughter Danielle Lee Roberts; sister Mary Sears and sister Donna Spinosi; nephew William Spinosi and nephew Andrew Spinosi all who will miss her dearly.
Patricia is preceded in death by parents Lenore and Donald Sears, brother Tom Sears, and brother in law Bob Spinosi.
A visitation for Patricia will be held Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM with a prayer service scheduled at 4:00 pm at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home, 26873 N. White Ranch Road, La Feria, Texas 78559.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Nov. 16, 2019