Harlingen, TX - Patricia G. Esparza (Pat) went home to the Lords Heavenly Kingdom peacefully on the evening of October 10, 2019 at Valley Baptist Medical Center surrounded by her loving family after a courageous five year battle with cancer. She was born July 4, 1967 in Weslaco, TX to Mr. & Mrs. Reynaldo Garcia Sr. and Beatriz A. Garcia. Patricia was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and aunt who always put family first. Pat earned a bachelors degree at UT-Pan American, Edinburg in Criminal justice. She worked for the South Texas Parole division for 28 years and retired from the Texas Dept. of Criminal Justice. Patricia was a strong, hardworking and dedicated woman of faith who touched the lives of many by her kind and generous nature and wittiness. She volunteered 10 years, serving as treasurer at Texas Bronco Pony Baseball League. She was continuously giving of herself to the community and while her path wasn't always easy; she always kept the faith and fought the good fight.
Patricia is preceded in death by her father, Reynaldo Garcia Sr.
She leaves to cherish her beautiful memory her loving and devoted husband of 32 years, Hector Esparza, three children, Hector Esparza Jr., Jennifer Rae Esparza and Christopher Esparza, grandson, Josiah Rae Reyes, Mother, Beatriz Garcia, Brothers and Sisters, Nilda Sanchez (Eliberto), Leticia Rodriguez (Joel), Felicita Garcia, Reynaldo Garcia Jr. and Rene Garcia (Alethea). She is also survived by numerous nephews, nieces other relatives and friends and her fur baby of 14 years, Jackie.
Visitation will be held today 10/12/2019 and Sunday 10/13/2019 from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a prayer service of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 pm on Sunday evening. Holy Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday 10/14/2019 at 11:00 am at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Santa Rosa with Fr. Cesar Partida, as celebrant. Interment will follow to Heavenly Grace Memorial Park Cemetery,La Feria.
Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Roy Espinoza, Brian Espinoza, Nicholas Sanchez, Matthew Sanchez, Johnny Joe Guerrero, Raul Esparza III, Honorary pallbearers will be Stevie Esparza and Johnny Guerrero.
Arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home, 1002 E. Harrison Ave. Harlingen, TX 78550.
The Esparza Family would like to extend a heartfelt special thanks to Texas Oncology, Dr. Sarhill for all his hardwork and dedication; he did a phenomenal job, the nurses and staff on the oncology floor at VBMC and special thanks to MD Anderson Dr. Levenback.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Oct. 12, 2019