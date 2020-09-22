Harlingen - Patricia Ann Tillman Dekreon Gonzales was born April 9,1947 in Roswell, New Mexico, to Elmer and Theresa Tillman (nee Dekreon). On Sept 16, 2020, Patricia passed away from a relapse of COVID19, which she contracted at her Edinburg, Texas nursing home. She is reunited in Heaven with the love of her life, husband Daniel.Patricia was adopted by her maternal grandparents, Magdalena and John Dekreon of Ottawa, Illinois, after the tragic death of her mother and her surname was formally changed to Dekreon.Eventually she went on to live with her Aunt Agatha Dekreon in Toledo, Ohio.Through time and circumstance, Patricia was painfully estranged from all 6 of her children.In 1994, her second-born, Camelia, located Patricia and our family was reunited. It was a joyous occasion, as our mom never imagined the day would ever come. Patricia and Daniel were married soon after. He treated her like a goddess and cared for her in a way she had never experienced before. She affectionately called him Yodie. We all hoped it would never end, but in 2002, Daniel sadly passed away from cancer and Patricia was never the same.Our mother loved travel and adventure. She was determined to learn more about where she came from, scoured ancestry websites, even traveled to Europe to find her relatives in Hungary and France, and fully embraced her Jewish roots. She was a prolific player of Words with Friends, challenging players from all over the world who eventually became her dear friends, one of whom our family would like to recognize: Vidala Saldana, who visited our mom weekly in the nursing home. We are forever grateful to you for your kindness and friendship.Patricia is survived by her half brother, Al Tillman, children, Julie Homan, Camelia Michelle Carter (nee Reed), Joseph C. Sweeny, Theresa Sweeny, Emily Rivera (nee Hamm), and Natalie (John) Lavoie (nee Hamm). By step-daughter, Danielle. By grandchildren, Brittany (Ben), Barrett, Noah, Amon, Chelsea, RJ, Lauryn, Elijah, Chase, Sierra and, Jacob. By great-grandchildren, Addison, Elijah Zeth, Calvin, Emma, and Ryder.Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the Rudy Garza Funeral Home at 2:00 PM and burial will follow at Ashland Memorial Park Cemetery."Tears are unspoken words that the heart can't bear to say..."