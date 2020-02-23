|
La Feria - Dr. Patricia (Pat) Ann Graham passed away peacefully Monday, February 17, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. She was born in La Feria, Texas on December 29, 1938 to Arthur and Mildred Graham. Pat received her bachelor's degrees in business administration and history from Trinity University and her master's degree in guidance and counseling from St. Mary's University. She earned her doctoral degree in curriculum and instruction from the University of Texas at Austin. She was the executive director for the Special Events Center at The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA), until her retirement in 2017 after 43 years of service to the university. Pat was known for her huge heart, brilliant mind and the ability to connect with anyone that crossed her path. Her motto for serving students had always been, "Rough diamonds can become beautiful gems -- our job is to buff." Patricia was preceded in death by her mother and father, Arthur and Mildred Graham, her brother, William Graham, and her sister, Betty Jo Graham. She leaves behind her loving family who will miss her dearly; her nephew, Kirk Yarbrough (Liza); her nieces, Cheryl Augustine and Heather Newman; her cousin Mary Lynn Fitch; and seven great-nieces, Ashley, Kate, Kendra, and Allison Yarbrough, Jessica Augustine, and Zoe and Ainsley Martinez. Her beautiful life will also forever be cherished in the lives of her many, many friends and her beloved UTSA family.
Funeral Services will be held at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home in La Feria, Texas, with a visitation from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. and services at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Restlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Dr. Pat Graham Scholarship at fund.utsa.edu/graham.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Feb. 23, 2020