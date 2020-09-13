1/1
Patricia Joyce Reeves
1931 - 2020
San Antonio, TX - Patricia J. Reeves, or Patti with an "i" as she liked to say, passed into the loving arms of her Savior on Sunday, September 6. Born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Patti moved with her mother, Edith Thompson, to Harlingen when she was just twelve years old. Edith, realizing she was terminally ill, had taken Patti to be raised by her sister, Eleanor Roth, a Harlingen artist. Patti remained with her Aunt Eleanor until her junior year of high school at which point, she moved for one year to Alpine, Texas where her cousin Lucille and then husband Wilfred Scholefield (both students at Sul Ross University) lovingly took her into their small cottage home on campus. Patti thrived in Alpine becoming Drum Majorette of the Alpine High School Band and eventually returned to graduate from Harlingen High School.

Patti married the love of her life, Bruce F. Reeves, in 1961 and they resided in Harlingen amongst a wide circle of dear friends, enjoying bullfights in Mexico and sunsets on the bay at South Padre, until his death in 2009. After his passing, the early stages of Alzheimer's began to become apparent and Patti moved to San Antonio to be near family.

Patti had a joie de vivre that was absolutely infectious, was a faithful friend to many, a devoted wife, mother of two, grandmother to four, and great grandmother to four - as well as an active member of St. Alban's Episcopal Church for over 50 years. She penned a column for The Valley Morning Star titled "Patti's Page" and thrived in the service of her community as a volunteer in the PTA, SPTA, Junior and Senior Service Leagues, Hospice, PEO Sorority, and Leadership Harlingen to name a few. She was also a wicked speller and enjoyed competing in the regional adult Spelling Bees hosted at St. Alban's. And wherever there was music playing, you would find Patti dancing!

She is survived by her daughter Kim Rose Parker (David), son Michael Neil Rose (Gwynn); grandchildren Elise Rose Caraeff (Rio), Caitlin Parker Dodson (Grant), Shannon Elizabeth Parker, Gillian Rose Hassell (Paul); and great grandchildren Paige, River, Macy and Theo. Other cherished family members include Ron Scholefield (Kit) of Wailuku, Hawaii and Jean Scholefield of Carmel Valley, California as well as nieces and nephews too many to mention.

A celebration of Patti's life will be announced when COVID restrictions are lifted and we can gather in her beloved hometown of Harlingen. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Alzheimer's Association or St. Alban's Episcopal School.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Sep. 13, 2020.
