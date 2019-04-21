Harlingen - Heaven is celebrating the arrival of its daughter Patricia "Patsy" Parrish Stone, who left this life on April 17, 2019, and who is now securely in the loving arms of her eternal Father.



Patsy came into this world on February 22, 1936, in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was the only child of R.C. and Eunice (Hutson) Parrish.



Patsy attended public school in Corpus Christi, graduating from W.B. Ray High in 1954. While attending the University of Houston, she married Raymond Kanipe, also from Corpus Christi. They had three children, Raymond "Rocky" Kanipe (wife Amy, and three children, Laurel, Wyatt, and Kate); Richard Kevin Kanipe (wife Cheryl, and two children Kristin and Kari); and Kathryn Ann Kanipe Buie (husband Randy, and two children, Taylor and Hunter). Patsy seemed to sparkle when her great-grandchildren, Gage, Colton, and Aurora were born.



After having been widowed for 4 years, she married Erol A. Stone (daughter Lauren London Stone Saunders, husband Jeff and two children Jax and Cable). Erol and Patsy moved to Harlingen in 1978, where they established their printing business.



Patsy was a happy person whose calm, warm, and patient manner made her loved by all who knew her. She had a strong Christian faith, and possessed that rare ability to radiate compassion and peace. Her first love was always to her family, and her family always generously returned their love for her. She was indeed, rich in love. She, in memory, will always touch the hearts of her family and friends.



Please help us celebrate Patsy's life on Wednesday, April 24th from 6 pm to 8 pm for a visitation at Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home, 710 Ed Carey Dr., Harlingen, TX.



Memorial services and burial will be at Seaside Memorial Park and Funeral Home, 4357 Ocean Drive, Corpus Christi, TX on Saturday, April 27th at 1 pm. with Mr. Jay Buzzini conducting the service.



Donations in Patsy's memory may be made to the , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011 or to .



We trust our faith that Patsy is at peace with the Lord.



